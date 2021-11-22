Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 22, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s tour of Mt. Kenya yields more fruits after another MP from the region joined the Hustler Nation.

Maragua MP, Mary Wamaua, officially decamped from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee to Ruto’s UDA yesterday during Ruto’s tour in Murang’a.

Wamaua, who sat next to the second in command as they closely shared Bible verse in a church, said she was still listening to her employers and that she will go as directed by her constituents.

“A time shall come when these people will decide, I am just their employee and I must go as they want.

“I will be alongside them,” Wamaua said.

The legislator, who has been a fierce critic of William Ruto, said the work done by the deputy president cannot go unnoticed.

According to her, Ruto has been of great support to the Mt Kenya region hustlers and thus will not hesitate to support his presidential bid.

“He (William Ruto) always cares for us, you came here and helped us build a boarding school in one of these areas.

“And we will invite you to see the good work done there,” she added.

Wamaua’s decision to technically ditch President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party comes barely a month after Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru switched her allegiance to Ruto’s UDA after months of speculations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST