Saturday, November 6, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s son, Nick Ruto, has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta for betraying his father after shaking hands with ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

Venting on social media, Nick, who is a lawyer by profession, reminded Uhuru that he needed his father to defeat Raila in the 2013 and 2017 elections and now he has abandoned him.

He argued that Uhuru could not have defeated the five National Super Alliance (NASA) principals if his father did not actively campaign for him and shelve his own presidential ambitions in the two elections.

The DP’s son went on to express his disappointment in the President, who is now seen to be favouring Raila Odinga as his successor in the 2022 polls.

He further accused the Head of State of actively mobilizing six principals to support Raila to face off with DP Ruto in the 2022 polls despite having promised to back the second in command’s ambitions.

“He needed one man to beat five principals. But today, he is desperately organizing six principals to defeat the same one-man B,” the lawyer stated.

His sentiments on President Kenyatta mobilizing former NASA principals to support Raila come amid revelations by One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders that they were being forced into supporting the former Prime Minister’s presidential bid.

Speaking in Githurai last Sunday, the OKA principals, however, made it clear that they will not be coerced into backing anyone for the Head of State job.

