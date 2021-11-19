Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 19, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and Woman Representative Purity Ngirici, have renewed their animosity because of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s PS Karanja Kibicho.

Ngirici, who is eyeing the Kirinyaga gubernatorial position in the 2022 elections, has hit out at Waiguru for joining the push to have PS Kibicho removed from office.

While on Ruto’s campaign trail in Embu yesterday, Waiguru urged President Kenyatta to sack Kibicho over his involvement in political affairs.

She bashed Kibicho over what she termed as abandoning his security duties and engaging in politics.

“I want to tell the president that Kirinyaga doesn’t lack people to employ, but Kibicho has left work in the office and gone to play politics,” stated Waiguru.

But in a quick rejoinder, Ngirici defended Kibicho over what she termed as ingratitude from the governor.

Ngirici stated that Kibicho was the mastermind behind the enormous projects that have been launched in Kirinyaga County, adding that he deserved credit for them.

She highlighted some of the projects launched in the county courtesy of the PS, including Wang’uru stadium and the robust road network in Mwea Constituency.

“It is courtesy of PS Eng. Dr. Karanja Kibicho that we have seen Wang’uru stadium and the overall improvement of road network in Mwea constituency,” Ngirici noted.

Further, Ngirici also accuses Waiguru of using her recently found alliance with Ruto as a platform to deface other Kirinyaga leaders, stating that all leaders deserved due respect.

Waiguru decamped to Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party from Jubilee last month, setting the stage for a hotly contested party ticket for the county’s gubernatorial race between herself and Ngirici.

