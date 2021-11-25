Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 25, 2021 – Things are not looking good for Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the much anticipated 2022 General Election.

This is after his billionaire friend and financier, Purity Ngirici, who is also the Kirinyaga Woman Representative, threatened to abandon him and his UDA party because of Governor Anne Waiguru.

Speaking yesterday, Ngirici revealed how her relationship with Ruto deteriorated after the entry of Waiguru into their camp.

According to her, Waiguru’s entry into UDA has forced her to take a step back in active politics involving the second in command, and now, she is contemplating ditching the DP’s party altogether.

She noted that when she decides to walk out of UDA, she will do so together with her many followers who have assured her of their undying support despite her next political move.

“I’m, however, confident that my supporters will follow me, regardless of the pedestal I’d be standing on,” Ngirici stated.

“Politics is akin to the game of chess; you must study it well as your next decision will determine whether you win or lose.

“I have now retreated to carefully study my options before I make my next political move,” she added.

