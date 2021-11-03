Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 3, 2021 – Bahati Member of Parliament, Kimani Ngunjiri, has broken his silence over the cold-blooded murder of environmentalist, Johannah Stutchbury, in which he is a person of interest.

In a video posted on his social media pages, Ngunjiri defended himself as a staunch Christian who would never harm anyone.

“I love the Lord God Almighty and I have never contemplated murdering anyone.”

“I cannot even harm a fly when it preys on my food.”

“I did not want to respond to these allegations, but I was forced to,” Ngunjiri stated.

The Jubilee lawmaker reprimanded Environment Cabinet Secretary, Keriako Tobiko, for dragging his name into the murder case.

Tobiko, while appearing before the Senate Security Committee on Tuesday, October 26, alleged that the activist was killed over her relentless efforts to conserve Kiambu Forest.

He linked her assassination to a battle between her and a company in which Ngunjiri acts as a director.

Tobiko added that detectives were treating the MP as a person of interest in the case.

“I pity Tobiko. He needs aid. However, I will not make this a personal war between us as I already ordered my lawyers to sue him.

“Tobiko should respect me and understand that I have a wife, children and followers.

“If he has evidence against me, let him present it at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“He was not called to the Senate to present the affidavits and tarnish my name,” Ngunjiri lamented.

