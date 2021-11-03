Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 3, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ally and Nyali MP, Mohammed Ali alias Moha Jicho Pevu, has affirmed that he would explain the whereabouts of a suspect charged with 12 counts of terrorism-related crimes.

The MP stood as a surety for Noordin Hassan Abdallah alias Kamanda, a terror suspect who jumped bail.

The Legislator affirmed that after holding talks with a prosecutor, he sought more time to shed light on the suspect’s whereabouts.

Principal Magistrate Patrick Wambugu had issued a warrant of arrest against the MP for failing to appear in court on October 4, 2021.

Ali also affirmed that he would attend court on November 18, 2021, to divulge more details on the matter.

“Mohammed Ali being aware of yesterday’s mention and also having not availed the accused, I hereby issue a warrant of arrest against him to be effected by the officer in charge Kwale Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU),” the Magistrate ordered.

The court documents showed that Hassan had failed to appear in court 18 times and efforts to locate him were futile.

“The accused has broken the law. On Mohamed Ali, who paid his cash bail and gave an undertaking he will assist to locate and arrest the accused, communicating with (the MP) has been hard as his phone is not going through,” a detective privy to the investigations stated.

Noordin Hassan was linked to Salim Rashid Mohamed alias Chotara alias Turki, an ISIS operative who was filmed in June 2021 conducting beheading in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Kenyan DAILY POST