Thursday, November 4, 2021 – Former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Bonny Khalwale, now wants President Uhuru Kenyatta punished for dumping his own Jubilee party for Raila Odinga-led ODM party contrary to the Political Parties Act.

During an interview, Khalwale stated that punishing Deputy President William Ruto for defecting from Jubilee is not right, because the president was first to defect.

He stated that Ruto had an agreement with the Jubilee, but they dishonored that by clearly stating that they are supporting the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

“The Kieleweke side has been very clear. They have all defected to ODM, but the problem is that ODM does not have a pre-election coalition with Jubilee.”

“If you must punish people for moving, then punish the Kieleweke side of Jubilee and not the Tangatanga side,” Khalwale stated.

He further added that the Jubilee party members see Ruto as the bad one, but in reality, Uhuru is and that he should respect the coalition they had.

“What is worse is the president himself. If there is anyone to be sanctioned between Uhuru and Ruto, then it is the president.

“Why you can’t push them out of parliament is because the party they have moved to is the party that had a coalition with Jubilee,” he remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST