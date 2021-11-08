Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 8, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has revealed why he cannot work with Deputy President William Ruto for now.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, the outspoken lawmaker wished that he was still working with the DP.

He noted that he was part of the politicians who were earlier sidelined by the State after associating with the Deputy President.

However, he disclosed that the two are differing now due to the DP’s demands that all allies must fold their parties before joining his United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“It was my wish that I continue working with William Ruto and I hope that opportunity will present itself at some point but for the time being, Ruto has said clearly that if you want to work with him, then you have to join the ‘only’ national party which is UDA.”

“I would prefer working with the Deputy President, he is my friend, we have suffered together.

“I’m not in government because people who are associated with the DP are perceived to be in the Opposition,” he noted.

He further explained that for now, he has not expressed interest to vie for any political seat and that he is contented with supporting other candidates to the finish line.

