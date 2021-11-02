Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 2, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ally and Nyali MP, Mohammed Ali alias Moha Jicho Pevu, is reportedly on the run.

This is after a warrant of arrest was issued against him for refusing to appear in court on October 4, 2021.

The MP stood as a surety for Noordin Hassan Abdallah alias Kamanda, a terror suspect who jumped bail.

Abdallah was charged with the offense of being in possession of radicalization articles vide case number 846/16.

“Noordin was arrested in 2019 at Shimoni in Kwale while conducting recruitment and radicalization of local youths into Islamic State and was later released on bond.”

“He is an associate of Salim Rashid Mohamed alias Chotara alias Turki-an IS operative who was filmed in June 2021 conducting beheading in DRC,” reads an excerpt of the court documents.

In 2020, Noordin was yet again arrested in Mombasa after he was caught on CCTV mugging two individuals.

He was later released on bond and police have not seen him since then.

This comes even as his boss, Ruto, is yet to be cleared over his connection with another terror suspect Harun Aydin.

The Kenyan DAILY POST