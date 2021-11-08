Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 8, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has predicted a runoff between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto in the 2022 presidential race.

Speaking yesterday, Kuria noted that although there would be a 4-horse race, the winner will not get 50%+ 1 votes to guarantee him victory.

He stated that Ruto will beat Raila, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Musalia Mudavadi in round one but the margins will not be enough to guarantee him State House and he will go for a runoff with Raila.

“My analysis came up with 2 scenarios, the first scenario was a 4-horse race; Raila, Ruto, Kalonzo and Musalia. None will get to 50%+1; Kalonzo and Musalia will eat away largely from Raila, Ruto will be ahead of the pack but not with 50+1,” he added.

This comes just a day after Kuria declared that the country would not be in safe hands under the leadership of its current second-in-command.

He further stated that Ruto’s presidency would be an imperial one – a presidency that relies on powers beyond those allowed by the constitution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST