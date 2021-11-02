Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 02 November 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto took his political campaigns To North Mugirango, Nyamira County, accompanied by vocal Member of Parliament, Silvanus Osoro, and other Kisii politicians allied to him.

The second in command pulled his usual publicity stunts after he visited a dingy hotel christened ‘Bottom Up’ and shared breakfast with ordinary citizens.

He then dished out some unknown amount of money to the hotel owner and his wife.

“ Mbuya mono bwana Zachary Matunda for the cup of tea at your Bottom Up Hotel at Bomwagamo, North Mugirango, Nyamira County.

Bottom-Up ndio form!” he wrote and shared Bottom-Ups below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.