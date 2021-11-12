Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 12, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto was for the second day running, forced to cancel a rally in the Nyanza region after the gathering turned chaotic.

Ruto had to call off political engagements in Migori County yesterday after a section of rowdy youth turned it into a shouting match.

The youth, who were opposed to the address by Migori Governor Okoth Obado, engaged in a violent altercation leading to the postponement of the meeting.

The youth were chanting anti-Obado slogans as they expressed disappointment in his performance since he took over the county’s leadership in 2013.

The charged crowd refused to be addressed by Obado and instead chanted Sharon Otieno’s name.

Ruto’s team called off the meeting that was to be held at Posta grounds and no communication was made on whether the DP will hold another rally to meet with young people from the area.

The incident came just a day after Ruto’s tour in Kisumu turned chaotic and led to the stoning of the DP’s convoy by Kondele residents.

Police were forced to lob teargas to disperse the youth who had blocked the Deputy President’s convoy at the Kondele Roundabout.

Ruto was forced to cut short his address and alter his plans after the youth started hurling stones at his convoy.

The rowdy youth staged protests at the Kondele Roundabout, blocking Ruto from holding any political engagements in the area, a Raila Odinga stronghold.

The Kenyan DAILY POST