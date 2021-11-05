Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 5, 2021 – Nairobi County has finally renamed Mbagathi Road after former Prime Minister and Opposition Leader, Raila Odinga.

Mbagathi Road was renamed to ‘Raila Odinga Way’ yesterday.

Speaking on the issue, Nairobi County Communication Director, Jacob Elkana, stated that Odinga deserved the honour, having fought for Kenyans numerous times.

“He minds about Kenyans and as a County, it is our obligation to make it real and honour such leaders,” Elkana stated.

The naming came weeks after the Nairobi County Assembly passed a motion to rename the road in his honour, owing to his advocacy for multi-party democracy in Kenya.

Human Rights Activist, Boniface Mwangi, concurred with Elkana, saying that Odinga was a progressive idealist and an advocate for a better Kenya during his earlier years.

“He spent 10 years in custody because of advocating for democracy. For his service to this nation, he deserves a road, even an airport named after him. The older Raila is a traitor to his younger self,” Mwangi stated.

The renaming of the road came months after the renaming of Dik-Dik Road to Francis Atwoli Road at an event presided by Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Kananu.

The naming of the road sparked a debate on social media on whether or not the COTU Secretary General deserved to be immortalized or not.

Activist Boniface Mwangi vowed that he would remove the signage and accused Atwoli of violating the constitution.

