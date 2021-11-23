Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 23, 2021 – Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni has detailed how Deputy President William Ruto caused the deaths of two Kikuyu young men during his recent tour of Murang’a County over the weekend.

Speaking during an interview, Kioni claimed that after Ruto left Murang’a following his tour of the area, behind him was money that he had dished out for the area’s populace.

It so happened that two young men began fighting over their share of the money, and this led to their deaths.

However, Kioni did not provide any tangible evidence directly connecting Ruto to the deaths of two

Surprisingly, no formal reports have been made concerning the deaths of the two hustlers.

During his Murang’a tour, Ruto said that his priority will be to implement the Big Four Agenda, once he is elected President.

He noted that his administration will set aside Sh100 billion to have the four pillars of the Big Four Agenda established by the Jubilee government fully implemented.

He also promised to commit funds towards the creation of jobs for the youth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST