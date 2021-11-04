Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday November 4, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed plans to kick him out of the Jubilee Party together with his political allies.

Speaking yesterday in Murang’a, Ruto said that he is not bothered by the evil plans by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his sycophants to remove him and his allies from Jubilee leadership positions.

According to Ruto, the Jubilee Party is sinking and it started sinking after the 2018 handshake between President Uhuru and Raila Odinga, and as such, he is unmoved by any action they take against him or his allies.

“These people are useless and hopeless.”

“They should leave us alone because that party disintegrated the moment they brought in strangers in the name of a Handshake and we have since moved on,” he said.

At the same time, the DP protested against plans by the Jubilee Party to front Raila Odinga as its presidential candidate in the 2022 General Elections.

He argued that the position ought to have been given to someone who was in Jubilee since its formation in 2013.

“You mean out of eight million people who joined hands and supported us in forming the Jubilee government for two consecutive terms we cannot have one person we can pick to lead?”

“We cannot follow Odinga because we have our own plan and vision for the country,” Ruto said.

