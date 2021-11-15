Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday November 15, 2021 – ODM leader, Raila Odinga, has received a shot in the arm on his journey to State House come next year.

This is after Lands Cabinet Administrative Secretary (CAS), Gideon Mung’aro, officially dumped the Jubilee Party and joined Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Mung’aro was welcomed to the party by Raila, who is currently on his second day of a three-day tour in Malindi to popularize his 2022 presidential bid.

His move comes months after he revealed that he is planning to vie for the Kilifi Governor’s seat in 2022 using the ODM party ticket.

Mung’aro’s decision to join Raila has not been welcomed by many who view him as a betrayer to the ODM party.

This is after he ditched the party for Jubilee ahead of the 2017 General elections.

He was seeking to kick out Amason Kingi from the gubernatorial seat during the elections under the Jubilee Party.

However, Mung’aro refuted claims that he has been disloyal to the ODM party noting that he was among the first people to be elected under the ODM ticket in 2013 and was the first to bring the party to Kilifi.

“I’m the one who brought ODM to Coast together with Tourism CS Najib Balala,” Mung’aro said.

Mung’aro will now join Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi for the ODM ticket in the race to replace Governor Amoson Kingi.

