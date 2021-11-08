Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 8, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA Party has been warned against branding animals with its party colours during their campaigns.

This is after Ruto was pictured yesterday receiving a goat from residents of Gilgil that had been painted with yellow colour and the initials – UDA – written on it.

The DP had also in October filmed entering Lamu Old Town while riding on a donkey that had been branded with UDA party merchandise.

In a statement, the Union of Veterinary Practitioners Kenya (UVPK) warned the UDA party for what they termed as cruelty to animals.

The union further stated that the use of animals for political campaigns was against the law and that action would be taken against politicians who engaged in the branding.

“The Union has noted with concern the rise in cases of cruelty to animals for political reasons. The prevention of cruelty to animals Act Cap 360 Part II Section 1-4 of the laws of Kenya clearly stipulates what constitutes animal cruelty.”

“The physical body application of either acrylic or latex paints, deprivation of food and water, mishandling during political rallies likely to cause unnecessary suffering and infuriation to animals constitutes cruelty to animals which is punishable by law,” read the statement.

In addition, the vets warned animal owners of prosecution if they engaged in the branding of animals.

“We, therefore, implore upon our political leaders to respect the rights of animals and be at the forefront to fight cruelty to animals. Animal owners who act in breach of animal welfare and freedoms will be prosecuted,” the body stated.

In the statement, the union also implored other government agencies to ensure that the laws protecting the animals are implemented.

“To this end, we urge the National Assembly to fast-track the passage of the Animal Welfare and Protection Bill 2019 to curb the rampant practices that have caused pain and suffering to animals,” the vets stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST