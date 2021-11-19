Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 19, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has acquired a military jet to help him in his presidential campaigns come 2022.

This is after a tycoon acquired three airplanes including a military airforce jet and donated one to the ODM Leader to help him navigate the tough political terrain in his efforts to beat Deputy President William Ruto in the next year’s election.

The businessman, David Njuguna, acquired the three planes during an auction by the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) to offload planes that were abandoned at various airports across the country.

Speaking to media outlets yesterday, Njuguna noted that he acquired the three planes and he intends to use the military jet for personal use, the second one for business, and the last one will be a donation to Raila Odinga for his presidential campaign use.

“The cargo one is for business, the jet one is going to be for personal use and the other one we are going to support Baba (Raila) in his campaigns, we are going to donate one to ODM,” the businessman noted.

KAA has so far sold 13 aircrafts that were put on auction at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The 13 were part of the 17 that were put on public auction with the highest bid being Ksh5.1 million for one unit.

The airport’s authority issued a notice informing the public of the intention to auction the planes two weeks ago.

The aircrafts were abandoned at JKIA, Wilson Airport, Moi International Airport and Lokichogio Airport.

The initial notice had announced that 72 aircrafts that were declared unairworthy and had breached air safety measures were to be auctioned at throw-away prices.

The planes included those owned by local and regional airlines as well as those owned by private persons.

The Kenyan DAILY POST