Thursday, November 11, 2021 – The National Police Service has weighed in on the Kondele chaos that disrupted DP William Ruto’s rally.

In a statement, Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso stated that Ruto is to blame for the chaos and violence that erupted in his rally in Kisumu leading to his stoning in Kondele yesterday.

According to the police, Ruto ignored their warning and disregarded intelligence reports which indicated that the crowd in Kondele would be hostile.

Shioso noted that the police had gathered Intel that there was tension between local political groups over funds that were released to the groups by the DP.

Ruto’s security detail was informed of the situation and advised to cancel the Kondele visit but they ignored the directive and went ahead anyway.

Shioso stated that the chaos was a result of two rival groups, who were throwing stones at each other over the campaign money that Ruto donated to the residents in his bottom-up economic model.

