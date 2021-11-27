Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 27, 2021 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has no kind words when it comes to Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking in an interview, Ngilu said she cannot attend a meeting organized by Ruto nor even dream of supporting him in the 2022 General Elections.

While explaining why she missed Ruto’s Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC), Charity claimed that attending a meeting chaired by the country’s second-in-command is like a waste of time.

According to her, nothing materializes from any meeting chaired by DP Ruto.

“I do not attend things that do not bear results,” Ngilu stated.

“He has been chairing them (IBECs) for the last nine years and he has never come out to say that this is what needs to be done in the counties, why should I listen to him now?”

“Why would I attend an empty meeting? A meeting that is not giving people anything? He might have money, but he doesn’t have the ideas,” she added.

Ngilu explained that she has a bad relationship with Ruto because she feels the DP is out to take advantage of the poor to rise to power.

At the same time, Ngilu revealed that the country is safer in ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s hands once President Uhuru Kenyatta retires next year and not in Ruto’s hands.

