Thursday, October 18, 2021 – Elgeyo Marakwet County Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has said Deputy President William Ruto is the fifth President of Kenya going by the number of lawmakers who support his presidential bid in 2022.

Ruto, 54, is preparing himself for the top seat in 2022 and he has solid support from Mt Kenya and Rift Valley region.

Speaking on Wednesday, Murkomen said DP Ruto is the next President of Kenya because some ODM lawmakers, Cabinet Secretaries and even some close allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta are silently supporting his bid.

Murkomen, who posted his opinion on social media, said 45 ODM MPs, 10 Governors, 11 Senators and 13 Woman Representatives support Ruto.

This is what Murkomen wrote.

“There is no doubt that William Samoei Ruto is the fifth president, Hon William Ruto has strong support from hustlers, businessmen and almost all the politicians.

Currently, we have 45 MPs, 10 governors, 11 senators and 13 women reps in ODM and jubilee that backs the presidential bid for DR Ruto, also Ministers and ps only 2 Ministers and 1ps who is not with us,

Majority of businessmen, government officials, leaders are meeting Ruto during the night, they don’t want to be disturbed by the deep state who threatens them against supporting Ruto,.

By Feb next year, everybody will be supporting Ruto. Raila has been rejected by many ODM leaders except a few from Nyanza only that baba Don’t realize this until it happens,”

