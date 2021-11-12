Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 12, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is on the spot yet again for the wrong reasons after it emerged that he has starving his newly assigned bodyguards from the Administrative Police Unit.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Interior which accused the DP of being cruel to his bodyguards.

According to correspondences between a senior officer in the Ministry of Interior and the Principal Administrative Officer in the Office of the DP, the Ministry asked Ruto’s handlers to ensure the bodyguards were either given food or allocated food allowances to enable them to carry out their duties.

It further indicated that the DP’s office had been providing meals to the GSU detail which was withdrawn in August 2021.

“This is to bring to your attention that the above officers have not been consistently provided with food rations or meal allowances to enable them to discharge their mandate effectively and efficiently.”

“This is in contrast to their counterparts from GSU whom they replaced and who used to get food rations.”

“The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to request that you reinstate the food rations for the officers currently deployed in the two residences for optimal service delivery,” the letter read in part.

According to the letter, the affected officers are deployed at the Deputy President’s official residence in Karen and at his private home, also in Karen at Koitobos Road.

Changes had been effected in Ruto’s security detail with the GSU guards being withdrawn and replaced with AP officers.

This explains why Ruto was stoned in Kondele in full glare of his bodyguards who seemingly did nothing to stop it.

