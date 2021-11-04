Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 4, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has suffered a career-threatening blow after his supporters defected to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM en masse.

The more than 100 UDA supporters defected to the ODM camp, saying they are tired of being lied to by Ruto and his wheelbarrows and bottom-up fallacies.

The group, comprising of youth and grassroots leaders, made the move after meeting Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati and his Kitutu Chache South counterpart Richard Onyonka, who welcomed them to the ODM family.

Dressed in ODM T-shirts and caps, the youths pledged to support Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja.

While receiving the new members of Raila Odinga’s ODM camp, Simba Arati criticized William Ruto for calling himself a hustler while he owns multi-million properties.

“I have a vehicle worth over Sh10 million and I cannot call myself a hustler.

“But those advancing the hustler narrative want us to believe that they are poor yet they own property worth millions and billions of shillings,” Arati said.

The defections come a day after William Ruto’s tour to the Kisii region to gain support from voters who have for a long time been supporting Raila Odinga.

During his tour in the region, Ruto was elated to come across a hotel named after his campaign slogan; Bottom-up hotel.

He took a meal in the hotel, leaving the owner with KSh 100,000 to upgrade her business.

The Kenyan DAILY POST