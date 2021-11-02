Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 2, 2021 – ODM leader Raila Odinga is planning to host a mega rally in Nairobi after he jets back to the country from Dubai.

While the agenda for the meeting is yet to be revealed, reports indicate that the former premier will use the event to declare his 2022 Presidential bid.

Speaking during an interview, Minority Whip, Junet Mohammed, noted that it will be the climax of Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja meetings.

He further noted that the meeting to be held at Bomas on December 9, 2021, will bring together over 7,000 delegates including guests from in and outside Africa.

“The event will be a culmination of the Azimio la Umoja meetings we have done all over the country and it shall be the biggest declaration of unity of the country heading to the 2022 elections.

“The date was decided before we left for Dubai but we have met on the sidelines people who will participate in the event,” Junet, who is currently in Dubai with Raila, stated.

According to reports, President Uhuru Kenyatta is among the high-profile guests expected to grace the event.

Raila left the country for the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, where he is attending a high-level conference on African infrastructure.

The ODM leader is attending the conference as the High Representative for infrastructure development in Africa.

