Thursday, November 11, 2021 – Embattled Deputy President William Ruto has been granted persona non grata in Karen after his neighbours accused him of being a security threat and endangering their lives.

In a letter written to Ruto, Karen residents accused the DP of making the elite neighbourhood insecure.

The residents claimed that the endless visits to DP Ruto’s Karen mansion have led to increased insecurity, mugging as well as noise.

They argued that many elements masquerading as visitors to his home often attack people heading to or leaving their homes in the affluent leafy suburb.

“We have received complaints of insecurity, noise and traffic gridlock attributed to entourages entering your official residence.

“Residents have complained of rising cases of mugging along the route conducted by aliens masquerading as visitors to your residence.”

“The association is highly concerned by the ever-presence of suspicious persons roaming around the area against its rules on loitering.

“We wish to notify you of rampant traffic gridlock as a result of visitors parking on the roadsides and way leaves awaiting clearance to your residence,” read the letter in part.

The statement, which was signed by the association Chairperson and Secretary James Hirst indicated that traffic along the narrow estate lanes had become unbearable.

The residents now want the DP to cut back on the number of visitors who throng his home, mostly for political meetings or else he will be evicted from Karen.

“This has caused unbearable inconvenience to residents commuting along the Karen road and adjoining lanes.

“We, therefore, request your office to speedily and conclusively look into the above matters, safeguard and restore peace and tranquility in our neighbourhood,” added the letter.

This protest comes a year after Karen residents also wrote letters to the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) as well as the Nairobi County Government over a multi-million apartment building which they say violates area laws.

Over recent months, DP Ruto has been hosting large crowds and exclusive political meetings inside his state-funded mansion in Karen.

