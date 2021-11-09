Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 9, 2021 – Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika, has heaped praises on Deputy President William Ruto for his ‘impressive’ work ethic ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

According to Kihika, Ruto has set the bar high for his competitors, who will have a hard time matching his energy on the campaign trail.

The Nakuru Senator further expressed confidence in William Ruto’s bottom-up economic model upon which the deputy president’s presidential campaign is hinged on.

“I do not know anybody that works harder than William Samoei Ruto! He has the grit! It will be impossible to beat him in any competition.”

“He has set the bar very high. He has a vision, a plan, and an agenda for the great of Kenya. He will make a great Commander in Chief, Godspeed!” Kihika wrote in a social media post.

Her message on William Ruto being energetic comes from the manner in which the DP has been hitting the campaign trail in the past few years.

Recently, it emerged that Ruto held more than 135 rallies in the country within one month.

However, this has attracted criticism from his opponents, who say that he is focussing on the 2022 election and forgetting his role as the Deputy President.

