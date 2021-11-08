Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 8, 2021 – Former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has embarked on a mission to woo ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi to the Hustler Nation.

Speaking in Navakholo, Kakamega County, Khalwale, who is Deputy President William Ruto’s point man in Western Kenya, dangled the running mate position, urging Mudavadi to ditch One Kenya Alliance (OKA) for UDA which is associated with the DP.

Khalwale guaranteed Mudavadi Ruto’s running mate position in 2022 if he joined the Hustler Nation.

He guaranteed the ANC leader that he would become president in 2032 after Ruto finishes his two terms as the head of state.

“Ruto becomes the president, and you his deputy. After 10 years, the man is gone, Ruto out, Mudavadi in,” Khalwale stated.

The Ruto-allied politician advised Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetang’ula, that the only way to form a government was to have a unified Luhya vote.

Now affiliated to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), the former senator advised Mudavadi and Wetangula to dissolve their political parties into one party and join forces with Ruto’s UDA to form the next government.

“Ford Kenya and ANC are our parties but can only win the MCA, Woman Rep and MP seats,” Khalwale remarked.

“You will keep on wasting time on small village parties, yet those who will be leading the country will be those that have national parties,” the ex-senator remarked.

This comes after Ruto’s team offered Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka the Speaker’s position in the UDA Government if he joined the Hustler Movement.

