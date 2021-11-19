Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 19, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has gone ballistic on President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of sacking the Commissioner-General of Prisons Service Wycliffe Ogallo for nothing over the daring escape of three terrorists at Kamiti Prison.

In a statement yesterday, Ruto told off Uhuru over what he termed as the mistreating and sacrificing junior officers regarding the security breaches at Kamiti.

The DP urged the president to deal with the senior officers in the security docket starting with the Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i and his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho for their laxity that led to the prison break.

Ruto said those charged with the security of the country must seriously focus on their responsibilities and decide whether they will participate in politics or focus on improving the country’s security.

Similar sentiments were echoed by a section of Mt. Kenya leaders, led by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, who called out President Kenyatta’s administration over the sacking and arrest of Ogallo, the Head of Kamiti Prisons, Charles Mutembei and his deputy, Joseph Longorianyang.

The politicians stated that CS Matiang’i and PS Kibicho should be held to account.

They further accused the two of abandoning their duties and engaging in politics at the expense of protecting the lives and properties of Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST