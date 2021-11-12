Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 12, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto gave Sh2 million to Boda Boda operators and traders during his tour of Homa Bay County.

However, this did not come without some tough conditions as he called on his supporters to be orderly during the distribution of the cash which has drawn criticism for encouraging a culture of handouts.

He stated that Boda Boda operators will receive Ksh 1 million whereas traders will receive Ksh 1 million.

Addressing the roadside crowd from his vehicle’s sunroof, he stated that he did not want to encounter a situation similar to what happened during one of his campaign trails in Kondele on Wednesday, where he was stoned by angry residents who wanted a share of his millions.

The DP urged residents to be civil and peaceful and they will receive their share of the money.

“Be peaceful while receiving the funds, I don’t want to hear or see chaos erupting as a result of the donation.”

”On Friday, organize yourselves into small groups so that you can receive money from my logistics team. I do not want to witness any chaos,” Ruto reiterated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST