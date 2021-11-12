Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 12, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto was yesterday reunited with Janet Adhiambo Ondigo, a woman who served him tea in 2018.

The woman who hails from Muhuru Bay, Migori County, did not believe her eyes after meeting the DP yesterday during his tour of Homa Bay County.

According to Ruto, Adhiambo could not make him tea this time around but decided to gift him fish to take to Mama Rachael Ruto, a gift that he embraced with a lot of enthusiasm.

After the seemingly successful meet-up, Ruto relished the moments with Adhiambo, promising to help her build a family house.

“I met my friend, Janet Adhiambo Ondigo, who served me tea three years ago in Muhuru Bay, Migori County.

“Since she could not prepare tea for me again, she gave me fish to take to Mama Rachael Ruto.

“I graciously accepted her request to support her in constructing a new house for the family,” he added.

Ruto met Adhiambo while on his 3-day tour of the Nyanza region, where he extended his campaign for the upcoming general elections.

The second in command was received cordially in Migori by an enthusiastic entourage, unlike in Kondele, Kisumu County, where rowdy youth on Wednesday stoned his convoy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST