Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 9, 2021 – The ruling Jubilee Party has commenced a process that will lead to Deputy President William Ruto and other rebels loyal to him being kicked out of the outfit.

The Jubilee Parliamentary Caucus lifted the lid on the planned purge that could change the country’s political matrix as they seek to merge with Raila Odinga’s ODM ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Besides Ruto and his allies, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party is also targeting all other individuals who have publicly resolved to take a different political path, in a move that could see National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi face the wrath of members.

Muturi has announced his intention to vie for the presidency on a Democratic Party (DP) ticket, a move that has angered some Jubilee stalwarts, who feel he has betrayed the party that sponsored him to his current position.

Muturi has been traversing the country selling his policies and agenda, in what Jubilee top brass perceive to be a show of disrespect to President Uhuru’s administration and party.

A source intimated that Muturi will cease to be Speaker once Jubilee withdraws its support according to House rules.

“The plot is to have him replaced by an amenable candidate. He will lose the perks and Government resources he has been using to campaign,” said the source.

Those pushing for Muturi’s ouster accuse him of having gone behind the President’s back to seek endorsement as the Mt Kenya spokesman, a position the Head of State holds.

“He has lately shown open disrespect and defiance to the President and Jubilee that made him who he is today. His time is up and the National Delegates Convention (NDC) will seal his fate,” added the source.

Yesterday, through a notice issued by Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, the party said it would convene NDC at the end of the month to ratify some of the decisions made by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The Kenyan DAILY POST