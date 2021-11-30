Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 30, 2021 – The move by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati to pull out of the Election Preparedness Committee has earned him plaudits from different political quotas.

IEBC, through a detailed letter dated Monday, November 29, made it clear that it will no longer participate in activities involving the National Multi-Sectoral Consultative Forum on Election Preparedness and its Technical Working Committee.

The Chebukati-led commission cited pressure from the members in the powerful committee, risking their independence to oversee the 2022 General Election.

The powerful committee is made up of Ezra Chiloba (Director General Communications Authority of Kenya), Chief Justice Martha Karambu Koome, and the National Intelligence Service (NIS) led by Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Philip Kameru, who, according to most Kenyans on different social media platforms, were piling pressure on IEBC to do President Uhuru Kenyatta’s bidding.

Others include Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki, Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani (Treasury), CS Joe Mucheru (ICT), Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai (National Police Service).

Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto, Martin Wambora (Chairman Council of Governors), Ann Nderitu (Registrar of Political Parties) among others.

Chebukati made it clear that the committee had taken over the roles of the electoral agency rendering them useless and not even in a state to assure Kenyans independent polls.

His decision has been praised by a section of political stakeholders, terming the move as failing to succumb to pressure.

Deputy President William Ruto’s allies, led by the Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi, praised Chebukati and at the same time called out CJ Koome for chairing an unconstitutional committee.

“Shame and embarrassment is when you insist on seating on a non-existent chair.

“You fall down flat on your butt. How will CJ Martha Koome chair the unconstitutional Consultative Forum on Election Preparedness? Wafula Chebukati, you have spared yourself shame and embarrassment,” Havi stated.

Similar sentiments were echoed by exiled lawyer, Miguna Miguna, who praised Chebukati for his courage and at the same time castigated CJ Koome.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen noted that CJ Koome should follow suit and pull out of the committee.

