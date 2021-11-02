Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 2, 2021 – Interior CS, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has vowed never to resign and urged those calling on him to do so to go to hell.

A section of leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto, led by Alice Wahome (Kandara), Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Benjamin Tayari (Kinango), and Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), have demanded for the resignation of CS Matiang’i, CS Mutahi Kagwe, CS Joe Mucheru, and CS Eugene Wamalwa for openly campaigning for the ODM leader Raila Odinga.

But responding to their calls yesterday, the bullish Matiang’i said that he was only answerable and accountable to the people of Kenya while upholding zero tolerance on those who encourage political intolerance.

“Don’t be intimidated by threats. You are only answerable and accountable to the people of Kenya, and your job is to uphold the zero-tolerance policy on those who encourage political intolerance,” Matiang’i declared on behalf of the rest.

The interior CS defended himself and his ICT counterpart, saying their work is only to create a conducive environment for the upcoming 2022 General Elections.

“We, in the security sector, do not conduct elections – that is the mandate of the IEBC,” Matiang’i said.

In hard-hitting statements directed at CS Matiang’i, Kagwe, Wamalwa, and Mucheru, UDA allied politicians stated that the leaders were not qualified to be working with IEBC.

The Kenyan DAILY POST