Monday, 22 November 2021 – A Kenyan man has shared photos showing how he proposed to his girlfriend in style during a game drive in Uganda.

He flew her to Lake Mburo National Park in Uganda over the weekend, where he went down on one knee in front of giraffes and proposed to her.

She gladly said ‘Yes’.

“Have you thought of proposing to your loved one in front of giraffes?

“Inside Lake Mburo National Park,” he wrote and shared photos of the epic proposal.

