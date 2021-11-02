Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 2, 2021 – Seasoned political analyst and Kenyatta University Don, Prof Edward Kisiangani, has revealed the four strategies the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM ) party is using to ensure former Prime Minister Raila Odinga wins the presidency in 2022.

Raila, 76, is planning to vie for the presidency and has the support of deep state and state machinery.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Kisiangani revealed that for Raila Odinga to win, ODM has decided to make him ‘a state project’.

Then they hired bloggers and journalists to label Deputy President William Ruto a thief and refuse to substantiate the claims.

The fourth strategy is to terrify voters by making claims that the 2022 Presidential elections will be decided by the system and the deep state.

“I wish to simplify the ODM strategy to win the Presidency: Make Raila a state project. Make false accusations against DP including unsubstantiated claims the DP was a thief. Refuse to substantiate your false claims in a court of law. Terrify voters with deep state talk”, Kisiangani stated.

