Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 19, 2021 – Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to retire peacefully in 2022 and not to try to anoint his successor.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Kabogo, who is a close buddy of the President, said Uhuru will make a grave mistake by trying to dictate on whom will be his successor in 2022.

“We gave him the mandate for 10 years, he is finishing that mandate, and someone else will come.

“He can’t tell Kenyans who to choose next year. No. He is our leader and can speak to us persuasively but not by force,” Kabogo said.

Kabogo, who is also the leader of the Tujibebe Wakenya Party, also warned that Kenyans are about to make a dangerous decision on Uhuru’s successor.

“If they decide poorly, which they may, they will be in for it, they will suffer the more.

“As it is, they are suffering right now,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST