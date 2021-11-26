Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



RESEARCH OFFICER III – PSC 8

(a) Duties and Responsibilities

i. Providing of non-partisan professional research assistance and analysis to Members, Committees and staff of Parliament;

ii. Assessing the strengths and weaknesses of policy options; iii. Providing expert interpretation, explanation and analysis;

iv. Maintaining a periodically updated inventory of publications on current issues, legislation and major public policy issues/questions; and

v. Providing back up to parliamentary committees.

(b) Requirements for Direct Appointments

For direct appointment to this grade, a candidate must: –

i. Have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university in a specialized discipline including Economics, Finance, Agriculture, Environmental Sciences, Sociology, Political Science, International Trade/Commerce and other Science-related fields;

ii. Have attained a minimum of C+ (plus) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) or its equivalent with a C+ (plus) or above in English; and

iii. Have a thorough knowledge and understanding of the concepts and techniques of professional research, with particular emphasis on public policy analysis, and an ability to write, edit in a clear, concise and understandable manner.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE ONLY through the Parliamentary Service Commission website; www.parliament.go.ke/vacancies or http://careers.parliament.go.ke/PSC so as to reach the undersigned on or before 10th December 2021.

NOTE:

APPLICATIONS THROUGH THE POST OFFICE, EMAIL OR HAND DELIVERY SHALL NOT BE ACCEPTED.

For any Enquires and assistance related to this recruitment, a help-desk with the following email addresses and phone numbers have been provided and can be reached at any time.

Emails:

Phone numbers

+254 202848000 +254 113522445 +254 738663100

Please note that any communication relating to the processing of the applications shall be only through the Parliamentary website, the above emails and/ or the online recruitment system notices.