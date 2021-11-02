Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Africa Dairy Genetics Research Officer I

The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) seeks to recruit a Research Officer to provide technical input and support in quantitative data related to animal genetic resources compilation, safe storage, and analyses of the data collected and collated.

Key Responsibilities

Provide technical input and support in quantitative data related to animal genetic resources compilation, safe storage, and analyses of the data collected and collated.

Provide support in management, processing and use of livestock databases and data.

Contribute to developing and testing platforms for sourcing and collating livestock production information from diverse farming systems

Develop and implement both quantitative and qualitative surveys

Data analysis, synthesis and reporting

Contribute to research outputs and scientific reporting related to livestock genetics and breeding information in project countries under supervision of scientists.

Develop training materials and contribute to capacity building of stakeholders in the livestock sector

Requirements

Master’s degree in animal genetics with good working knowledge of common software for genetic analysis or Master’s degree in statistics related to biological systems

Three years in a related or similar position

Good Knowledge of statistical analysis

Experience with computer software for quantitative data analyses such as R, Fortran, or C.

General knowledge of livestock production systems in developing countries, and Research for development approaches

Experience with working with large data

Some foundation in bioinformatics –ability to do admixture analysis, QA for genotypes using PLINK or other related software, analysis population structure will be an advantage

Experience in analysis, synthesis and reporting of data collected from participatory surveys, preferably both quantitative and qualitative

Ability to perform desk (literature) reviews and produce high-quality written material in English

Post location: The position will be based Nairobi, Kenya

Terms of Appointment

This position is at job level HG 13. The position is a 3-year contract, renewable subject to satisfactory performance and availability of funding. ILRI offers a competitive salary and benefits package which includes pension, medical and other insurances

How to apply:

Applicants should send a cover letter and CV expressing their interest in the position, what they can bring to the job and the names and addresses (including telephone and email) of three referees who are knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to the Director, People and Organizational Development by clicking on the “Apply Now” tab above before 14 November 2021. The position title and reference number REF: LG/RO/10/2021 should be clearly marked on the subject line of the cover letter.

We thank all applicants for their interest in working for ILRI. Due to the volume of applications, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

ILRI does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview meeting, processing or training). ILRI also does not concern itself with information on applicants’ bank accounts.

To find out more about ILRI visit our websites at http://www.ilri.org

ILRI is an equal opportunity employer

Interested and qualified? Go to International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) on ilri.simplicant.com to apply