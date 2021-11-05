Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 05 November 2021 – Prominent city lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, claims that Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, has a right to take back everything he gifted Lillian after she publicly said she was not married to him.

The flamboyant lawyer, through his Twitter handle, said that Lillian should eat humble pie and refund everything that Mutua gave her instead of threatening him with lawsuits.

“In Family law, money and gifts given in contemplation of marriage are refundable in the event there is no marriage.

“The Former First Lady is obligated in law to refund the Governor. It is the law,” he tweeted.

Kipkorir further said that Lillian was misadvised by her lawyer to publicly admit that she was not married to the Governor when she addressed the press on Thursday.

“By publicly admitting she is not married to Gov. Alfred Mutua, Former First Lady Lilian Ng’ang’a forfeits all marital claims to property of Mutua & opens herself up to fraudulent claims as First Lady of Machakos County…. Horrible legal advice,” he added.

