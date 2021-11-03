Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 3, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta may never terrorize Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and the rest for dumping his Jubilee Party and joining Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA party ahead of the 2022 General Election.

This is after renowned city lawyer, Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdulahi, offered to give free legal services to Jubilee Party defectors being tormented by State Machinery.

Venting on Twitter, Ahmednasir said it was wrong to victimize people based on political affiliations.

“I think I will form a team of lawyers who will defend pro bono politicians who consciously resign from my beloved Jubilee after listening to the ground and are persecuted because of their political stand.”

“Kenyans should never be told to either support Hon Raila or go to jail,” he said.

This comes days after Waiguru was hot in the heels of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission days after defecting to United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Although critics said the governor has been in the corruption radar, her impending arrest was seen as a way of silencing her after joining Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and his Kapseret counterpart, Oscar Sudi, are also among the Jubilee MPs being terrorized by Uhuru’s administration for joining the Hustler Movement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST