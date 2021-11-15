Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday November 15, 2021 – The world football governing body, FIFA, has stepped in to resolve the ongoing tussle between Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa and Sports Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohammed.

In a letter addressed to CS Amina on Sunday, FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, asked her to reinstate all suspended FKF officials lest Kenya faces dire consequences.

While admitting knowledge of the allegations that have been raised against the federation’s committee, FIFA and the continental football body, CAF, told Kenya to consider the move, pending any potential trial.

“Going forward, without prejudice to the allegations that have been raised and any potential trial for offences that may have been committed, FIFA and CAF are asking you to consider the reinstatement of the FKF Executive Committee prior thereto,” the letter read in part.

The international body called for urgent discussions with Amina and her team to avoid further consequences.

It requested for a virtual meeting with the CS as soon as possible to normalise the situation.

FIFA further warned that Kenya was staring at a ban from international football if the Ministry of Sports did not heed its directive.

According to Samoura, the disbandment of FKF is blatant interference with a member association of FIFA.

In addition, she stated that the caretaker committee constituted by Amina was illegal and contrary to the body’s non-interference policy.

The CS appointed a 15-member committee that will run football in the country for six months, pending investigations into the matter.

Mwendwa was arrested on Friday November 12th by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and taken to DCI Headquarters along Kiambu Road for questioning over corruption.

The Kenyan DAILY POST