Saturday, November 13, 2021 – Embattled exiled lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has issued a statement after a Nairobi court threw out an application he made seeking to have the government lift the red alerts allegedly issued against him.

In a statement issued yesterday, Miguna disclosed that he would still fly to Nairobi on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, as planned earlier.

He, however, stated that he would appeal the ruling should he be blocked from entering the country.

“I will proceed with my journey as previously communicated and in accordance with Justice Chacha Mwita’s order of December 14, 2018, and Justice Weldon Korir’s order of January 6, 2020,” read his statement.

“If I am blocked again, the matter will return to court. If not, see you soon. Viva!”

Miguna called on more Kenyans to join in and receive him at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

“I have received large volumes of messages requesting permission to welcome me to Kenya. No one needs permission from me, or from anyone else, to go to the JKIA, or anywhere else,” stated Miguna.

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga and LSK President Nelson Havi will travel to Canada to accompany the lawyer back to Kenya.

A ruling by Justice Edwin Okundi stated there was no evidence showing that Miguna had been stopped from returning to the country.

Miguna was kicked out of the country by the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, on grounds that he had renounced his Kenyan citizenship besides participating in an illegal oath-taking ceremony in which he swore in ODM Leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President after the disputed 2017 General Election.

