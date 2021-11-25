Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Safaricom Technology Academy Internship

At Safaricom PLC, we take pride in continually investing in talent to ensure that we have the best pool of resources in the market and that our interns are equipped with key learning opportunities to expose and develop their skills for the future.

We are pleased to announce internship opportunities for the year 2022 for the below skills sets;

Database Administration

UI Design

Solutions Architecture

Cyber Security

Network Infrastructure

Data Science

Our internship program runs for six months full time i.e. From February to July and August to January. Call for applications will only happen once in the year allowing you to indicate your full-time availability. This internship will seek to expose you to the various teams within your assigned projects.

As an intern,

You will be exposed to ‘On Job Training’ and mentorship from our experienced leaders throughout the program.

You will work closely with different departments across organization to nurture the given skills.

You’ll tackle business challenges that make a real impact.

You’ll work alongside teams performing real tasks and you’ll develop your skills and build your network in a dynamic environment designed to support your long-term career objectives.

You will gain industry experience by working with domain and technology experts.

You will get knowledge about different Safaricom products and services.

You will gain understanding of Agile practices and methodologies.

Qualifications

In keeping up with our current learning needs, we are looking for candidates who meet the criteria indicated below:

You must either be in your final year of study or graduated within the last two years.

You must be available on full time basis for the 6 months internship period.

Must have knowledge in at least one of these skillsets. i.e. UI Design, Database Administration, Solutions Architecture, Cyber Security, Network Infrastructure and Data Science.

Desire to gain professional experience and is incredibly eager to learn and explore the corporate environment.

Ability to follow instructions, as well as to challenge the status quo.

Documentation

As part of the recruitment and on-boarding process the below documents will be required at a later stage.

A recommendation letter /Completion letter/ graduation certificate from your University.

NSSF, NHIF, KRA PIN & Bank account details

Copy of National Identity Card.

Good conduct & CRB certificate (not older than 12 months)

Note:

Please note you will be taken through a competitive recruitment process for the skillset selected against other applicants.

If you feel that you are up to the challenge and possess the necessary qualifications, kindly proceed to update your candidate profile on our recruitment portal and then Click on the apply button. Remember to fill out your candidate profile and attach all relevant documents

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Female candidates are highly encouraged to apply

Apply for the internship here

