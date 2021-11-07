Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



HEALTH RECORDS & INFORMATION TECHNICIAN III GRADE A

Qualification Requirements:

Diploma/Certificate in Health Records and Information Technology from a recognized institution

Evidence of Exemplary work performance

Evidence of similar work experience

Duties and Responsibilities

Reception, registration and scheduling of appointments.

Maintenance of patients muster

Preparing appointments

Any other duties that might be assigned by the immediate supervisor.

HOW TO APPLY

Applicants must submit ten (10) copies of application letters giving details of their age, education and professional qualifications, detailed work experience, present post and salary, applicant’s telephone and email address, and enclosing duly certified copies of certificates and testimonials and giving names, addresses of three (3) referees who are knowledgeable about the applicant’s competence, and a detailed Curriculum Vitae.

Applicants should request their referees to write and their confidential recommendation letters sent on their behalf directly to the undersigned. The name and the reference number of the position for which application is made should be clearly indicated on the envelope.

Applications should reach the undersigned not later than Friday 12th November 2021 at 5 p.m.

The Vice-Chancellor Chuka University

P.O. Box 109-60400,

Chuka.

Chuka University is an equal opportunity employer and canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Women and persons with disability are encouraged to apply.