Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Receptionist (Nairobi)

A manufacturing company is currently looking to fill the position of a Receptionist. The ideal candidate should possess the following:

Qualifications

Diploma in front office/secretarial or other relevant course.

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a similar capacity.

Great telephone etiquette.

Ability to work under pressure.

A positive attitude.

Duty station: Nairobi

Anticipated start date: Immediately.

How to Apply

We consider online applications.

Please email your cover letter and updated word document CV indicating clearly on the subject line the position you are applying for and current or Last gross pay salary. (Receptionist Post-Current or Last Gross pay XXXXXX)

recruitment@covenantexecutives.co.ke

NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days. Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES.