Job Title: Receptionist – Mombasa

Industry: Hospitality & Real Estate

Location: Mombasa

Salary: Negotiable.

Job Purpose: You will be the face of the company and the first point of contact to all that visit the company. To excel in this role, it will take you to always wear a smile, have a great demeanor and create excellent rapport with the all visitors offering exceptional service and customer experience.

Our client is a fast-growing group of companies with various enterprises in Hospitality and Real Estate. The business is comprised of a series of resorts in Mombasa, Nairobi & Kisii, Residential Estates in Mombasa, a Series of Liquor store outlets across various locations in Mombasa.

Responsibilities

You will be the first contact the client makes with the organization; therefore, expected to greet them warmly as they come in and also to escort them to the specific department of the organization where they want to visit

You will be tasked with providing accurate information to all visitors and clients, responding to enquiries and resolving complaints

You will see to it that clients and all visitors are given highly impressive service experience

Coordinate and supervise all activities of personnel working at the office

Ensure that the various waiting & meeting rooms as well as common areas are always kept clean and neat including the office in general

Liaise and coordinate on projects with the company’s branches in various towns across the country

Efficiently operate the switch boards and organize for virtual meetings

Plan and Coordinate events and functions including special events that the company might host.

Qualifications

The successful candidate must be able to demonstrate the following soft-skills and competencies:

Diploma/Degree in relevant field (s)

Two (2) years’ experience working as an office admin/receptionist

Must be a proactive and a self-motivator

Possess very strong interpersonal relationship and skills

Possess excellent writing, verbal, and public speaking skills

Perfect time management skills to ensure services to guests are not delayed

Possess good interpersonal skills, vibrant attitude and amicable personality

Ability to adapt easily to the requirements and guidelines of the organization

Possess pleasant personality and enthusiastic attitude

Possess top-notch skill in customer service

Ability to work flawlessly and effortless under stress and pressure.

How to Apply

Qualified & Interested candidates should send their application along with detailed CV indicating their daytime contact details to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke by Friday 5th November 2021.

The subject of the email should be Receptionist – Mombasa.