Receptionist Internship

General Description

Receive, assist and direct patients in accessing the appropriate service or health care professional in a courteous, efficient and effective way.

Provide general assistance to the practice team and project a positive and friendly image to patients and other visitors, either in person or via the telephone.

Duties and Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Ensure an effective and efficient reception service is provided to patients and any other visitors.

Deal with all general enquiries, explain procedures and make follow-up appointments.

Receive and make telephone calls as required.

Advice patients of relevant charges for relevant medical services, show direction to the next station that the client would wish to be served.

Ensure that all patients’ information is registered onto the computer system promptly and accurately.

It is the responsibility of the receptionist to ensure that client on the Outpatient register are transferred to the Inpatient register before close of business each day.

It is the responsibility of the receptionist to ensure that preauthorization are filled and ensure communication is made to insurance companies for pre-authorization and discharge of patients, immediately you are in receipt of either an inpatient insurance covered clients preauthorization or a discharge summary.

The receptionist will be in charge of ensuring that NHIF are filled by clients who are eligible and filled copies forwarded to the Records personnel.

Maintain safe and clean working environment by complying with procedures, rules, and regulations.

Keep a register of doctors’ who have reported to work against the duty rota and forward the report to HR.

It is the responsibility of the receptionist to keep checking on the hospital email to track responses from insurances companies on preauthorization sent and keep the client informed.

Method of Application

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your Application and CV via email to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the job title with the town name on the email Subject; for example; Community Oral Health Officer-Nyamira.

NOTE:

We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.

Applications to reach us before close of business 19th November 2021.

“Oasis Healthcare group is an equal opportunity employer”