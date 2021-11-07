Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 7 November 2021 – A 23-year-old woman and her 2-year-old baby escaped death last night after her husband set their house ablaze following a domestic argument.

Diana Mutiso, sustained serious injuries on her face, waist and hands after she braved the raging inferno to save her little angel Olivia, who miraculously escaped the incident unscathed.

Earlier, her husband Davis Matata, 24, had returned home drunk at around 11 pm and picked a quarrel with her over an unspecified reason.

Minutes later, the quarrelsome Matata reached for a bottle of Kerosene in the house and doused all house hold goods with the fuel before setting it ablaze.

Matata then took flight leaving his wife and their little angel to be consumed by the fire.

Determined to save her son’s life, Matata’s wife who had rushed after her fleeing husband returned to the house engulfed by the raging flames and grabbed her son Olivia, before jumping outside the house.

As a result of her brave actions, she sustained serious burns on her hands, face and waist. Diana is currently admitted at a local hospital in Mbooni, where doctors have managed to stabilize her condition.

Meanwhile, we have launched a manhunt for the suspect, with a specialized team of sleuths being deployed for his arrest.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.