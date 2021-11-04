Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 04 November 2021 – Former Machakos County First Lady, Lillian Ng’ang’a, is calling on the Government to institute criminal investigations against her ex-husband Governor Alfred Mutua.

According to Lillian, Mutua has threatened to kill her and her close friends.

She organized a meeting with the Governor on September 22nd, 2021 to iron out their differences like grownups but things turned worse after he declared her his ‘enemy number one’ and vowed to crush her to ashes.

He further threatened to harm her close friends and bragged that he is untouchable.

Besides threatening her life, she claims that he has fraudulently taken away her shares in properties that they jointly owned when they were married and transferred some of the shares to his sister.

Here’s the full press statement.

