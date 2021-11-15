Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 15, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has savagely attacked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for promising poor Kenyans a Sh 6,000 monthly stipend once he is elected President in 2022.

In his 2022 manifesto, Raila said he will use Sh 12 billion to cushion Kenyans from poverty and every poverty-stricken household will be getting Sh 6,000 monthly.

But speaking on Sunday, Mudavadi said Raila‘s promise is untenable and it is an open lie to hoodwink voters ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

“People are promising things that are impossible.”

“How are you going to fund all these welfare programmes that people are putting on the table?”

“There is no government that has got its own money.”

“Any government must get its money through taxation and borrowing.”

“So if you say you are going to have a welfare program where you give free money to people, where is that money going to come from?”

“Petrol taxes are going higher because the government is looking for money to pay their debts.”

“People are lying in this country that I’m left wondering if I have been at the Treasury I know what I’m talking about,” Mudavadi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST